Tensions Rise as BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested Amid Political Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was arrested on allegations of abusive conduct towards Jagtial legislator Sanjay Kumar during a heated district review committee meeting. The arrest followed multiple complaints, escalating tensions in the political landscape.

Following the incident, Sanjay Kumar filed a formal complaint with Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, further intensifying the political turmoil. Three separate cases have been registered against Reddy, based on various allegations including obstruction, abuse, and physical assault.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, claiming the arrest was a cover-up for governance failures. The political saga continues with calls for Reddy's immediate release and condemnation from senior BRS leaders against what they see as political victimization.

