Tensions Rise as BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested Amid Political Turmoil
BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was arrested following allegations of abusing Jagtial legislator Sanjay Kumar during a district review meeting. The incident led to multiple complaints and the involvement of significant political figures. Tensions intensified with accusations and demands for Reddy's release.
In a dramatic turn of events, BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was arrested on allegations of abusive conduct towards Jagtial legislator Sanjay Kumar during a heated district review committee meeting. The arrest followed multiple complaints, escalating tensions in the political landscape.
Following the incident, Sanjay Kumar filed a formal complaint with Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, further intensifying the political turmoil. Three separate cases have been registered against Reddy, based on various allegations including obstruction, abuse, and physical assault.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, claiming the arrest was a cover-up for governance failures. The political saga continues with calls for Reddy's immediate release and condemnation from senior BRS leaders against what they see as political victimization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
