Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Alleges Hidden Congress-BJP 'Jugalbandi'

In a significant pre-election statement, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged an unseen long-standing 'jugalbandi' or partnership between the Congress and BJP, claiming it would be unveiled during the Delhi Assembly elections. His comments followed BJP leader Amit Malviya's reaction to Kejriwal's views on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Kejriwal remarked on social platform X, pointing out that his single comment about Rahul Gandhi provoked a response from the BJP, indicating their discomfort. He suggested that the elections could illuminate the covert alliance between Congress and BJP. Meanwhile, Kejriwal criticized Rahul Gandhi, asserting that Gandhi's focus remained on salvaging Congress, whereas he was dedicated to 'saving the country.'

Despite alleging that Gandhi had verbally attacked him, Kejriwal refrained from responding, emphasizing his broader fight for national issues. BJP's Amit Malviya countered, advising Kejriwal to first secure his constituency. Concurrently, Gandhi questioned both BJP and AAP leaders during a Delhi rally about their handling of inflation and socioeconomic inequalities, challenging their promises and highlighting the deepening wealth gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)