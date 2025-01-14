Hegseth Faces Confirmation Battle: Will GOP Support Tip the Scales?

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, is set for a contentious confirmation hearing. Senators will scrutinize the former combat veteran over allegations of sexual assault and controversial remarks about women and minorities in the military. His past as a TV news host adds a unique layer of public interest.

Hegseth's supporters are rallying, including those aligned with the Heritage Foundation, despite the controversies. At a meeting involving former Navy SEALs and Marines, Sen. Tommy Tuberville vowed to support Hegseth against expected criticism. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune anticipates a rigorous confirmation week for Trump's cabinet selections.

If confirmed, Hegseth would manage a defense budget of approximately $850 billion and oversee millions of service members and civilians. His role demands ensuring military readiness while addressing domestic challenges like recruitment and social issues, making this a pivotal moment in Trump's administration amid ongoing national debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)