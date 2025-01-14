Delhi Elections: Unveiling Political Alliances Amidst Accusations

Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has raised allegations of a strategic alliance between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. Describing the collaboration as a 'jugalbandi', Kejriwal suggested that the upcoming elections will bring such alliances to light.

Kejriwal noted that his remarks regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have triggered responses from BJP, citing the party's discomfort. Alongside this, BJP IT head Amit Malviya's post had urged Kejriwal to focus on securing his New Delhi seat.

The rivalry intensifies as AAP contests independently alongside BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit, following failed pre-poll alliances with Congress for Haryana Assembly. Congress criticizes Kejriwal for emulating PM Modi's tactics amidst Delhi's issues of pollution, corruption, and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)