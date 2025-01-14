Left Menu

Delhi Elections: Unveiling Political Alliances Amidst Accusations

Arvind Kejriwal accuses the Congress-BJP of collaborating in the Delhi elections. Despite past alliances, Congress criticizes Kejriwal for following Modi's approach, while Kejriwal defends against accusations of false promises. The strained ties between AAP and Congress continue as they contest elections independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:28 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has raised allegations of a strategic alliance between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. Describing the collaboration as a 'jugalbandi', Kejriwal suggested that the upcoming elections will bring such alliances to light.

Kejriwal noted that his remarks regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have triggered responses from BJP, citing the party's discomfort. Alongside this, BJP IT head Amit Malviya's post had urged Kejriwal to focus on securing his New Delhi seat.

The rivalry intensifies as AAP contests independently alongside BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit, following failed pre-poll alliances with Congress for Haryana Assembly. Congress criticizes Kejriwal for emulating PM Modi's tactics amidst Delhi's issues of pollution, corruption, and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

