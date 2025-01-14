Indian National Killed, Another Injured in Russia: Diplomatic Efforts Intensify
An Indian national from Kerala, recruited by the Russian military, has been killed in Russia's conflict with Ukraine. Another Indian national has been injured. India has strongly raised the issue with Russia, demanding the early discharge of all Indian nationals serving in the Russian military.
- Country:
- India
An Indian national, who was recruited by the Russian military, has tragically lost his life in the escalating conflict with Ukraine. Another Indian has been seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a Moscow hospital. The Indian government is forcefully addressing these issues with Russian officials.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the deceased and injured are from Kerala. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed condolences and explained that the Indian embassy in Moscow is providing extensive support to their families. Efforts are underway for the swift repatriation of the deceased's remains.
India's government continues to urge Russia for the expedited discharge and safe return of its citizens involved in the Russian military. Diplomatic channels with Moscow and the Russian embassy in New Delhi have been activated to resolve the situation promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unprecedented Security Measures for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
Vrindavan Gears Up for New Year Devotees with Enhanced Security Measures
Mumbai's Air Quality Crisis: Urgent Measures Required
China Extends Economic Lifeline: Relief Measures Expand
Gas Leakage Sparks Panic and Prohibitory Measures in Jaisalmer