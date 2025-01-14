Indian National Killed, Another Injured in Russia: Diplomatic Efforts Intensify

An Indian national, who was recruited by the Russian military, has tragically lost his life in the escalating conflict with Ukraine. Another Indian has been seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a Moscow hospital. The Indian government is forcefully addressing these issues with Russian officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the deceased and injured are from Kerala. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed condolences and explained that the Indian embassy in Moscow is providing extensive support to their families. Efforts are underway for the swift repatriation of the deceased's remains.

India's government continues to urge Russia for the expedited discharge and safe return of its citizens involved in the Russian military. Diplomatic channels with Moscow and the Russian embassy in New Delhi have been activated to resolve the situation promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)