Maharashtra's Political Dynamics: Congress and Shiv Sena's Divergent Paths

In Maharashtra's shifting political landscape, Congress chief Nana Patole has downplayed the significance of statements made by Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut. Patole emphasized that Raut's remarks were not a priority, focusing instead on crucial national issues such as border security, economic instability, and the state's pressing challenges.

Despite the alliance between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress, leaders Patole and Raut have a history of public disagreement. Patole reiterated that Raut is not on the agenda for Congress, which is more concerned about potential threats from China, the fragile state of democracy, and socio-economic woes plaguing the nation.

As speculation mounts about potential leadership changes within Maharashtra Congress, Patole expressed doubt over the timing of local elections and confidence in the party's future electoral success. Amidst this uncertain backdrop, Patole and other leaders are set to visit Delhi for decisive talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)