Political Tensions Rise Amid Martial Law Controversy in South Korea

The political landscape in South Korea is fraught with tension following the brief imposition of martial law by the now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. As law enforcement agencies ramp up efforts to detain him, the president's aides call for alternative questioning measures. Meanwhile, Yoon remains secluded at his official residence in Seoul.

With the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and police working together, the situation grows more charged, especially with warnings issued of potential arrests against presidential bodyguards should they obstruct the detainment attempt. The National Police Agency is gearing up significantly, while pro and anti-Yoon factions actively demonstrate.

The Constitutional Court is set to hear the case, poised to determine whether Yoon will be permanently removed from office. Amidst these developments, tensions run high, with fears of a "civil war" should authorities forcibly detain Yoon, stirring his supporters into action.

