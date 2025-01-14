Left Menu

Trump to Address World Economic Forum Amid Global Uncertainty

Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos digitally, as global leaders are keen to understand his policy priorities. The event will feature influential figures like Zelenskiy, von der Leyen, and Xuexiang tackling major global issues amidst mixed reactions to Trump's economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:44 IST
Trump to Address World Economic Forum Amid Global Uncertainty
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is set to make a virtual appearance at next week's World Economic Forum in Davos, according to event organizers. Global leaders are eager to dissect and understand the policy directions of the incoming U.S. President.

President Trump's digital participation will coincide with the inauguration ceremonies on January 20th and comes as world leaders such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepare to discuss pressing global issues.

The Davos gathering will focus on topics like geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. Business leaders exhibit cautious optimism about Trump's promised regulatory cuts, but concerns remain regarding tariffs, the budget deficit, and U.S.-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025