Trump to Address World Economic Forum Amid Global Uncertainty

Donald Trump is set to make a virtual appearance at next week's World Economic Forum in Davos, according to event organizers. Global leaders are eager to dissect and understand the policy directions of the incoming U.S. President.

President Trump's digital participation will coincide with the inauguration ceremonies on January 20th and comes as world leaders such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepare to discuss pressing global issues.

The Davos gathering will focus on topics like geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. Business leaders exhibit cautious optimism about Trump's promised regulatory cuts, but concerns remain regarding tariffs, the budget deficit, and U.S.-China relations.

