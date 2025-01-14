Blinken's Bold Blueprint: Rebuilding Gaza's Future

As a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas seemed within reach, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a strong case for a comprehensive plan for Gaza's post-war reconstruction and governance on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council, Blinken emphasized the importance of sustaining progress, outlining a strategy that would see the Palestinian Authority leading Gaza under an interim governing authority, supported by international partners. Arab states would contribute to security measures.

The plan has seen months of negotiations with resistance from both Israel and Arab nations. Yet, Blinken's diplomatic efforts have garnered backing from key Gulf Arab states, ensuring crucial reconstruction and security measures, despite ongoing challenges posed by political transitions like President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)