Left Menu

Congress Releases Key Candidates List for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Congress party revealed its list of 15 candidates for Delhi's upcoming assembly elections. Key figures include Krishna Tirath and Ariba Khan. The party has selected a total of 63 candidates out of 70 seats. A major contest is anticipated in the Okhla constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:03 IST
Congress Releases Key Candidates List for Delhi Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday unveiled a list of 15 potential candidates for the approaching Delhi Assembly elections, featuring former Union minister Krishna Tirath and councillor Ariba Khan. The selection marks a significant maneuver, fielding Ishwar Bagri in Gokalpur, replacing Pramod Kumar Jayant.

With these selections, the Congress has declared 63 candidates across the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. Among those named are Dharam Pal Lakda for Mundka, Rajesh Gupta for Kirari, Kunwar Karan Singh for Model Town, and others in key constituencies.

A notable race is expected in Okhla, with Ariba Khan of Congress up against BJP's Manish Chaudhary and current AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. The upcoming elections, scheduled for February 5 with results on February 8, bolster high stakes and political rivalry in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025