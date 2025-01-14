Congress Releases Key Candidates List for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Congress on Tuesday unveiled a list of 15 potential candidates for the approaching Delhi Assembly elections, featuring former Union minister Krishna Tirath and councillor Ariba Khan. The selection marks a significant maneuver, fielding Ishwar Bagri in Gokalpur, replacing Pramod Kumar Jayant.

With these selections, the Congress has declared 63 candidates across the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. Among those named are Dharam Pal Lakda for Mundka, Rajesh Gupta for Kirari, Kunwar Karan Singh for Model Town, and others in key constituencies.

A notable race is expected in Okhla, with Ariba Khan of Congress up against BJP's Manish Chaudhary and current AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. The upcoming elections, scheduled for February 5 with results on February 8, bolster high stakes and political rivalry in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)