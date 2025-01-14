Congress Releases Key Candidates List for Delhi Assembly Polls
The Congress party revealed its list of 15 candidates for Delhi's upcoming assembly elections. Key figures include Krishna Tirath and Ariba Khan. The party has selected a total of 63 candidates out of 70 seats. A major contest is anticipated in the Okhla constituency.
The Congress on Tuesday unveiled a list of 15 potential candidates for the approaching Delhi Assembly elections, featuring former Union minister Krishna Tirath and councillor Ariba Khan. The selection marks a significant maneuver, fielding Ishwar Bagri in Gokalpur, replacing Pramod Kumar Jayant.
With these selections, the Congress has declared 63 candidates across the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. Among those named are Dharam Pal Lakda for Mundka, Rajesh Gupta for Kirari, Kunwar Karan Singh for Model Town, and others in key constituencies.
A notable race is expected in Okhla, with Ariba Khan of Congress up against BJP's Manish Chaudhary and current AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. The upcoming elections, scheduled for February 5 with results on February 8, bolster high stakes and political rivalry in the capital.
