Countdown to Ceasefire: Hope Rises for Gaza Peace Agreement

Negotiations are underway in Qatar to finalize a ceasefire in Gaza. Despite ongoing dialogue, no deal has been reached. Various international mediators, including the US, are involved. Key points involve hostage releases and ending hostilities, with hopes to alleviate regional tensions and halt fighting.

Updated: 14-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:12 IST
On Tuesday, negotiators gathered in Qatar to work out the final details for a potential ceasefire in Gaza. Despite over six hours of dialogue, the outcome remains uncertain, though all parties report an agreement is closer than ever.

U.S. President Joe Biden and a delegation from President-elect Donald Trump's administration are actively participating in the talks alongside mediators from Qatar and Egypt. While Hamas indicates that negotiations have entered the final stages, Israeli officials caution that critical details still need resolution.

A phased ceasefire, if successful, could bring an end to more than a year of intermittent negotiations and the devastating conflict that has ravaged Gaza and heightened tensions across the Middle East.

