Race to Delhi: High-Stakes Assembly Elections Heat Up

As the Delhi Assembly elections loom, 56 candidates have filed their nominations on Tuesday for the upcoming February 5 contest, reported the Chief Electoral Officer. The process kicked off on January 10.

So far, 85 nominations have been registered, including 20 on January 13 and an additional nine on January 10. Key figures in the race are Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji and her opponent, Alka Lamba. Among others, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar has also joined the fray.

The stakes are high, given AAP's historical dominance in previous Assembly elections—bagging 62 out of 70 seats in 2020, while BJP managed eight. Congress did not win any seats. The results will be revealed post the February 8 vote count.

(With inputs from agencies.)