Model Code Violation Sparks Debate in Delhi Election Race

In the heated political climate of Delhi's upcoming assembly elections, former minister and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has brought attention to alleged Model Code of Conduct violations. On Tuesday, an FIR was filed against Chief Minister Atishi for reportedly using a government vehicle in her campaign, a move that Dikshit labels as 'serious.'

Dikshit did not hold back in his criticism, stating, 'Using an official vehicle for political gain breaches the Model Code of Conduct. While other parties may have committed similar violations, it does not justify repeating the offence. The BJP is also guilty of such actions, and it's essential the Election Commission acts equitably.'

The FIR, lodged at Govindpuri police station, follows a complaint by the returning officer of the Kalkaji constituency. It alleges that on January 8, 2025, Atishi improperly employed a Public Works Department vehicle for election purposes, a clear contravention of established rules. Despite this, Atishi has expressed frustration at the Election Commission's inaction against BJP's Parvesh Verma, questioning their decision-making fairness as the polls loom on February 5, with results expected by February 8.

