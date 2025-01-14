Left Menu

Model Code Violation Sparks Debate in Delhi Election Race

Former minister Sandeep Dikshit condemns the use of a government vehicle for election campaigning by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, pushing for the Election Commission's action on alleged Model Code of Conduct violations. With an FIR filed, the controversy raises questions about the commission's impartiality as Delhi polls approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:57 IST
Model Code Violation Sparks Debate in Delhi Election Race
Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heated political climate of Delhi's upcoming assembly elections, former minister and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has brought attention to alleged Model Code of Conduct violations. On Tuesday, an FIR was filed against Chief Minister Atishi for reportedly using a government vehicle in her campaign, a move that Dikshit labels as 'serious.'

Dikshit did not hold back in his criticism, stating, 'Using an official vehicle for political gain breaches the Model Code of Conduct. While other parties may have committed similar violations, it does not justify repeating the offence. The BJP is also guilty of such actions, and it's essential the Election Commission acts equitably.'

The FIR, lodged at Govindpuri police station, follows a complaint by the returning officer of the Kalkaji constituency. It alleges that on January 8, 2025, Atishi improperly employed a Public Works Department vehicle for election purposes, a clear contravention of established rules. Despite this, Atishi has expressed frustration at the Election Commission's inaction against BJP's Parvesh Verma, questioning their decision-making fairness as the polls loom on February 5, with results expected by February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025