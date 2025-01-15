Left Menu

Security Standoff: The Arrest Saga of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea faces political turmoil as authorities struggle to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol accused of insurrection following his martial law declaration. Yoon, holed up in his residence, faces legal battles and protests amidst the Constitutional Court's deliberation on his impeachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 03:48 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol

In an unprecedented political saga, South Korean authorities made another attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection linked to his martial law declaration. The predawn operation at Yoon's residence was met with fierce opposition from his supporters.

The ongoing standoff highlights the tense atmosphere in South Korea, with barbed wire and buses blocking access to Yoon's villa, and supporters rallying under slogans like 'Stop the Steal.' The arrest warrant, the first against an incumbent president, was reissued by the Corruption Investigation Office and police after previous legal hitches.

While Acting President Choi Sang-mok urged restraint and warned against potential conflicts, the Constitutional Court continues to deliberate on Yoon's impeachment. The political landscape is charged, with the opposition Democratic Party urging Yoon to surrender, while his legal team disputes the arrest's legality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

