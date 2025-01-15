High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

In an unprecedented move, South Korean authorities escalated their efforts to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol amidst insurrection accusations. On Wednesday morning, a large police contingent attempted to enter his residence, armed with ladders and wire cutters, sparking minor scuffles with Yoon's supporters.

The arrest drive follows Yoon's martial law declaration that has plunged the country into political turbulence. A first in South Korea's history, the arrest warrant for an incumbent president has gripped the nation, with the constitutional court considering whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment by lawmakers.

As tensions rise, pro-Yoon demonstrators and opposition voices highlight the stark divides in public opinion. With livestreams of the standoff capturing nationwide attention, authorities remain firm on executing the warrant, amidst debates over its legality and jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)