Kejriwal Set to File Nomination with Strong Support

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, is all set to file his nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency, according to party leaders. His nomination is scheduled for Wednesday.

In a show of solidarity, Kejriwal will be accompanied by women supporters as he makes his way to offer prayers at the Hanuman temple and Valmiki Mandir in the New Delhi area ahead of filing his nomination.

Kejriwal, who has retained the New Delhi seat since 2013, is now poised to face opposition from BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are set to take place on February 5, with the vote counting planned for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)