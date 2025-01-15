Kejriwal Set to File Nomination with Strong Support
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, will file his nomination for New Delhi Assembly polls on Wednesday. Accompanied by women supporters, he plans prayers at Hanuman temple beforehand. Holding the seat since 2013, Kejriwal faces BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. Voting is on February 5.
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, is all set to file his nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency, according to party leaders. His nomination is scheduled for Wednesday.
In a show of solidarity, Kejriwal will be accompanied by women supporters as he makes his way to offer prayers at the Hanuman temple and Valmiki Mandir in the New Delhi area ahead of filing his nomination.
Kejriwal, who has retained the New Delhi seat since 2013, is now poised to face opposition from BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are set to take place on February 5, with the vote counting planned for February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
