AAP's Revolt Against BJP: Accusations and Protests

In a charged press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla verbally attacked AAP MLA Rituraj Jha on national television, inciting a wave of political tension.

Singh, emphasizing the identity of Jha as a Maithil Brahmin, questioned BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's silence on the incident and announced forthcoming protests across Delhi.

The AAP leader urged Purvanchali communities to respond to the perceived insult through their votes in the approaching Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)