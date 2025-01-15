Delhi Drama: Political Tensions Soar Ahead of Crucial Election

In a heated political atmosphere, BJP leader CR Kesavan launched a scathing attack on Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, asserting that the residents of Delhi would reject the alleged theatrics of both parties. Kesavan confidently predicted that come February 5, the people would hand Congress and AAP a decisive lesson at the polls, while bestowing governance upon the BJP once more.

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit also entered the fray, challenging AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his purported involvement in a liquor scam. Citing the CAG report, Dikshit accused AAP of concealing documents and called for the imposition of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He highlighted the report's revelation of a Rs 2000 crore scam, a claim partly endorsed by the High Court's remarks.

As the polling date draws near, the rhetoric intensifies between AAP and BJP. Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the upcoming Assembly polls may reveal a clandestine partnership between Congress and BJP, terming it a 'jugalbandi.' In response, BJP's Malviya cautioned Kejriwal to secure his New Delhi seat before contemplating national issues. AAP has announced candidates for all 70 assembly seats, with BJP following suit for 59. Election processes, including nominations, are ongoing as political parties gear up for a crucial contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)