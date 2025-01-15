Left Menu

South Korea's Political Tension: President Yoon's Arrest and Implications

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested amid a criminal insurrection investigation. His declaration of martial law shocked the nation, leading to his impeachment. Amid political turmoil, the Constitutional Court is deciding his future, while his supporters remain vocal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:55 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a historic turn of events, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested as part of a criminal insurrection investigation. Authorities took Yoon into custody on Wednesday, marking the first time an incumbent president in the nation has faced such a circumstance.

Following a controversial declaration of martial law on December 3rd, which led to his impeachment, Yoon was sheltered in his residence before surrendering for questioning. This period has been a tumultuous one for Asia's fourth largest economy, hitting both political and public arenas hard.

The Constitutional Court is set to decide whether Yoon's impeachment will be upheld. Though polls show significant disapproval of his actions, his arrest has invigorated his supporters, as political tension remains high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

