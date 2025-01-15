Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Blasts RSS Chief's Independence Remark

Rahul Gandhi criticizes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for remarks on India's independence being 'true' only after the Ram temple consecration, labeling it treason. He highlights Congress's ideological battle against BJP-RSS dominance, systemic issues with the Election Commission, and emphasizes Congress's constitutional role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:59 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday, condemning his statement that India attained 'true independence' only after the Ram temple consecration as treasonous and an affront to Indians.

At the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of capturing institutions and misusing investigative agencies against opposition leaders. He also attacked the Election Commission, alleging significant flaws within the country's electoral system.

Gandhi argued that Bhagwat's comments demeaned the independence movement and Constitution. The opposition leader called for resistance to these attacks on Congress's core ideas, asserting the party's critical role in maintaining democracy and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

