Uttar Pradesh Leaders Celebrate Mayawati's Birthday

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other leaders extended birthday wishes to Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati. Adityanath prayed for her long life and good health, speaking to her over the phone. Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also conveyed their greetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:07 IST
Mayawati
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's political leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, marked the birthday of Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati with heartfelt wishes for her health and longevity.

Adityanath extended his greetings on social media, expressing, "Hearty birthday greetings to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati Ji! I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your long life and excellent health." The Chief Minister also made a personal phone call to Mayawati to convey his best wishes.

Joining in the well-wishes, Yadav expressed his greetings and best wishes, while Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya joined in congratulating the ex-MP and four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

