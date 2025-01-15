Akhilesh Yadav Supports AAP Over Congress in Delhi

In a strategic political move, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav declared his party's support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Congress in the looming Delhi elections. Yadav emphasized that AAP's strength in the capital merited backing from the INDIA alliance to effectively challenge the BJP.

Yadav reassured the public that the INDIA alliance's unity remains steadfast, recalling that the coalition agreed to support the dominant regional party in such electoral contests. This solidarity comes amid criticisms from opponents like the Communist Party of India's D Raja, who recently pointed out divisions within the bloc following the 2024 general elections.

Despite BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting the alliance's disintegration, Yadav insists on intact unity. With political stakes high, AAP aims to maintain its stronghold, having already announced candidates for all seats, highlighting the fierce three-way battle in the Delhi assembly elections this February.

(With inputs from agencies.)