Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Supports AAP Over Congress in Delhi

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav announced support for AAP due to its strength over Congress in Delhi. Despite claims of division, he assures the INDIA alliance remains unified. As the political landscape shapes for upcoming polls, BJP critiques the alliance's fragmentation amidst a fiercely contested Delhi election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:57 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Supports AAP Over Congress in Delhi
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav declared his party's support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Congress in the looming Delhi elections. Yadav emphasized that AAP's strength in the capital merited backing from the INDIA alliance to effectively challenge the BJP.

Yadav reassured the public that the INDIA alliance's unity remains steadfast, recalling that the coalition agreed to support the dominant regional party in such electoral contests. This solidarity comes amid criticisms from opponents like the Communist Party of India's D Raja, who recently pointed out divisions within the bloc following the 2024 general elections.

Despite BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting the alliance's disintegration, Yadav insists on intact unity. With political stakes high, AAP aims to maintain its stronghold, having already announced candidates for all seats, highlighting the fierce three-way battle in the Delhi assembly elections this February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025