Left Menu

Eurozone Bonds: Yields Stall as Market Awaits US Inflation Data

Euro area benchmark Bund yields dipped slightly, ending a 10-day rise, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data. German bond yields fell while Italy's 10-year yield decreased slightly. France's yield spread with Germany remained as political developments raised concerns about budget challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:14 IST
Eurozone Bonds: Yields Stall as Market Awaits US Inflation Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro area benchmark Bund yields saw a minor decline on Wednesday, concluding a 10-day uptrend. The financial markets have set their sights on imminent U.S. consumer price inflation figures, a key economic indicator.

Economic data strength, coupled with potential inflationary pressures from U.S. policies under President-elect Donald Trump, has driven yields up in the Eurozone since December. Germany's 10-year government bond yield dipped 1.5 basis points to 2.61%, down from a seven-month peak of 2.63%.

Germany's 2-year bond yield, more influenced by ECB rate projections, fell 2 basis points to 2.3%, while Italy's 10-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 3.82%. The yield spread between French and German bonds is at 84 basis points, amid potential political decisions impacting France's fiscal strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025