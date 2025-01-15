Eurozone Bonds: Yields Stall as Market Awaits US Inflation Data

Euro area benchmark Bund yields saw a minor decline on Wednesday, concluding a 10-day uptrend. The financial markets have set their sights on imminent U.S. consumer price inflation figures, a key economic indicator.

Economic data strength, coupled with potential inflationary pressures from U.S. policies under President-elect Donald Trump, has driven yields up in the Eurozone since December. Germany's 10-year government bond yield dipped 1.5 basis points to 2.61%, down from a seven-month peak of 2.63%.

Germany's 2-year bond yield, more influenced by ECB rate projections, fell 2 basis points to 2.3%, while Italy's 10-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 3.82%. The yield spread between French and German bonds is at 84 basis points, amid potential political decisions impacting France's fiscal strategy.

