BJP Targets 'AAP-da' in Upcoming Delhi Polls Amid Anti-Incumbency Wave
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri predicts BJP victory over AAP in Delhi polls, citing anti-incumbency and corruption. Puri criticized Arvind Kejriwal's credibility and promised a better governance model. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri contests against AAP's Atishi and Congress's Alka Lamba in the Kalkaji constituency.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Delhi elections, asserting that 'AAP-da' will conclude on February 5 with BJP's anticipated triumph. He reiterated his belief in BJP's candidate Ramesh Bidhuri securing victory due to a prevailing anti-incumbency sentiment.
Questioning Arvind Kejriwal's credibility, Puri highlighted unfulfilled promises and alleged corruption. He pointed to the poor condition of the Yamuna River and Delhi's air quality as failures of the AAP. He also accused the Delhi government of spending excessively on personal vehicles for its leaders and promised BJP's decision on a Chief Minister candidate.
BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, running for the Kalkaji assembly seat, noted a lack of competition due to anti-incumbency. He criticized AAP candidate Atishi's campaign and emphasized his commitment to serving the people, contrasting it with Kejriwal's leadership. The elections are set for February 5, with results announced on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
