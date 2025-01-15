Left Menu

BJP Targets 'AAP-da' in Upcoming Delhi Polls Amid Anti-Incumbency Wave

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri predicts BJP victory over AAP in Delhi polls, citing anti-incumbency and corruption. Puri criticized Arvind Kejriwal's credibility and promised a better governance model. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri contests against AAP's Atishi and Congress's Alka Lamba in the Kalkaji constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:09 IST
BJP Targets 'AAP-da' in Upcoming Delhi Polls Amid Anti-Incumbency Wave
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Delhi elections, asserting that 'AAP-da' will conclude on February 5 with BJP's anticipated triumph. He reiterated his belief in BJP's candidate Ramesh Bidhuri securing victory due to a prevailing anti-incumbency sentiment.

Questioning Arvind Kejriwal's credibility, Puri highlighted unfulfilled promises and alleged corruption. He pointed to the poor condition of the Yamuna River and Delhi's air quality as failures of the AAP. He also accused the Delhi government of spending excessively on personal vehicles for its leaders and promised BJP's decision on a Chief Minister candidate.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, running for the Kalkaji assembly seat, noted a lack of competition due to anti-incumbency. He criticized AAP candidate Atishi's campaign and emphasized his commitment to serving the people, contrasting it with Kejriwal's leadership. The elections are set for February 5, with results announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025