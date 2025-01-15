Left Menu

Delhi Elections: AAP Gains Momentum as Regional Allies Rally Support

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is buoyed by favorable sentiment in Delhi as it gears up for assembly polls. With support from regional parties like the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, AAP prepares to challenge the BJP. Chief Kejriwal has filed his nomination, urging voters to prioritize developmental work.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Pathak conveyed optimism, emphasizing the growing public support across the city. He took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that its return to power would halt the capital's development projects.

Chief Minister and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, officially entered the electoral race from New Delhi, ambitiously promoting his governance focused on services like education, health, and infrastructure. Kejriwal criticized the opposition as divisive, urging voters to choose based on developmental achievements.

In a boost to AAP's prospects, regional parties, including the Trinamool Congress, declared support for its candidacy against BJP. Party leaders underscore the strategic importance of defeating BJP in Delhi, indicating a shared objective among opposition forces to consolidate against the ruling party.

