Mayawati's Bold Appeal: Fair Elections for Real Change in Delhi

Mayawati, leader of the BSP, expresses confidence in her party's success in Delhi Assembly elections if conducted fairly. She urges UP and Bihar's migrants in Delhi to remember pandemic discrimination and accuses BJP, Congress, and AAP of unfulfilled promises. She promotes BSP's Ambedkarite principles for reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:39 IST
Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, expressed confidence on Wednesday that her party will excel in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, contingent on their fair conduct. She emphasized the need for fairness amid concerns of possible election malpractices.

In a call to Delhi's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar-origin voters, Mayawati highlighted the discriminatory treatment faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging voters to remember this while casting their ballots. She promoted BSP's commitment to reforms based on Ambedkarite principles, contrasting it against the unfulfilled promises of BJP, Congress, and AAP.

Mayawati criticized the handling of employment and infrastructure issues by both the central and Delhi governments, and urged voters to prioritize community welfare. She condemned divisive campaign strategies and stressed that only the BSP offers a true alternative for meaningful reform in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

