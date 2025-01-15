Mayawati's Bold Appeal: Fair Elections for Real Change in Delhi

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, expressed confidence on Wednesday that her party will excel in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, contingent on their fair conduct. She emphasized the need for fairness amid concerns of possible election malpractices.

In a call to Delhi's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar-origin voters, Mayawati highlighted the discriminatory treatment faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging voters to remember this while casting their ballots. She promoted BSP's commitment to reforms based on Ambedkarite principles, contrasting it against the unfulfilled promises of BJP, Congress, and AAP.

Mayawati criticized the handling of employment and infrastructure issues by both the central and Delhi governments, and urged voters to prioritize community welfare. She condemned divisive campaign strategies and stressed that only the BSP offers a true alternative for meaningful reform in Delhi.

