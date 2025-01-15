Erdogan's Bold Stance: Hands Off Syria
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for international hands off Syria, asserting Turkey's ability to combat terrorist groups including the Kurdish militia and ISIS. Erdogan singled out the YPG as the main problem post-Assad, warning it faces inevitable defeat if it remains armed.
- Turkey
In a bold statement at parliament, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged nations to cease interference in Syria, affirming Turkey's prowess in tackling terrorist forces, notably the Kurdish militia and ISIS.
Erdogan identified the Kurdish YPG militia as the foremost concern following Bashar al-Assad's removal. He emphasized that disarmament is the only path for the YPG to avoid an inevitable downfall.
Erdogan's remarks underline Turkey's firm stance on maintaining control over its regional security interests amid persistent conflicts.
