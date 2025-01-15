Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Slams Mohan Bhagwat's Controversial Remarks on True Independence

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement claiming India's 'true independence' began with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ramesh labeled the comments anti-national, demanded an apology, and emphasized the insult to India's freedom fighters and the 1950 Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:23 IST
Jairam Ramesh Slams Mohan Bhagwat's Controversial Remarks on True Independence
Jairam Ramesh Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, has publicly condemned the remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, which suggested that India's 'true independence' was marked by the consecration of the Ram temple. Ramesh described the statement as 'anti-national' and called for an immediate apology.

Bhagwat's comments came during an event in Indore, where he advocated for the Ram temple's consecration date to be recognized as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi'—a day symbolizing India's freedom following centuries of external invasions. He juxtaposed this with the written Constitution post-independence from British rule.

Ramesh criticized Bhagwat for undermining the contributions of historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar and accused the RSS chief's remarks of disrespecting the core principles of the Constitution established in 1950. The Congress leader's strong reaction highlights the ongoing debate over interpretations of independence and nationalism in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025