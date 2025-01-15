Jairam Ramesh Slams Mohan Bhagwat's Controversial Remarks on True Independence
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement claiming India's 'true independence' began with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ramesh labeled the comments anti-national, demanded an apology, and emphasized the insult to India's freedom fighters and the 1950 Constitution.
Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, has publicly condemned the remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, which suggested that India's 'true independence' was marked by the consecration of the Ram temple. Ramesh described the statement as 'anti-national' and called for an immediate apology.
Bhagwat's comments came during an event in Indore, where he advocated for the Ram temple's consecration date to be recognized as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi'—a day symbolizing India's freedom following centuries of external invasions. He juxtaposed this with the written Constitution post-independence from British rule.
Ramesh criticized Bhagwat for undermining the contributions of historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar and accused the RSS chief's remarks of disrespecting the core principles of the Constitution established in 1950. The Congress leader's strong reaction highlights the ongoing debate over interpretations of independence and nationalism in India.
