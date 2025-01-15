Left Menu

Rubio Poised for Smooth Sailing at Secretary of State Hearing

Republican Senator Marco Rubio is expected to face friendly questioning at his Secretary of State nomination hearing, likely securing confirmation swiftly. Rubio earned bipartisan support, differing from other nominees. His focus includes countering China and supporting Israel. A Rubio hearing success would see him confirmed by Trump's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:44 IST
Marco Rubio, the Republican U.S. Senator, is set to encounter amicable questioning at his upcoming Secretary of State nomination hearing, projected to easily secure confirmation by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

As a committed China critic and Israel supporter, Rubio garnered Democratic backing, contrasting sharply with other controversial Trump nominees. Notably, Rubio, of Cuban descent, could become the first Hispanic Secretary of State, having demonstrated bipartisanship on national security matters since joining the Senate in 2011.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a leading Democrat, expressed confidence in Rubio's qualifications but sought clarity on the administration's Ukraine and Middle East strategies. Rubio has been an advocate for strong policies against China and remains under Chinese sanctions. Despite past divergences with Trump, Rubio's current views are more aligned with the party leader's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

