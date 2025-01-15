Turbulence in Mozambique: Chapo's Controversial Victory

Daniel Chapo was inaugurated as the president of Mozambique at a ceremony marked by sparse attendance, following months of protests challenging his election victory. His ascent to the presidency comes amid significant controversy, with opposition parties alleging election irregularities and Western observers deeming the polls neither free nor fair.

The protests have led to over 300 deaths resulting from clashes between demonstrators and security forces since the election day on October 9, as reported by civil society groups. Despite accusations of electoral fraud, the long-standing ruling party, Frelimo, denies any wrongdoing.

President Chapo, addressing a gathering of supporters in Maputo, committed to enhancing social and political stability. He outlined plans to reduce government ministries, tackle youth unemployment, and prioritize health and education sectors. In a nation heavily guarded by police and military, the protests continue to disrupt economic activities, particularly affecting foreign businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)