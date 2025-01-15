Controversy Deepens: Congress Calls Out BJP on Serious Allegations
The Congress criticized the BJP over an FIR against Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli for alleged gang rape. They highlighted previous instances involving BJP leaders and questioned the lack of action against them despite serious accusations, urging PM Modi for accountability.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party intensified its attack on the BJP following an FIR against Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli for alleged gang rape. Congress leaders demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why the accused remains in his position despite the grave allegations.
The accusations involve Badoli and a singer, with claims by the complainant that they threatened and filmed the victim. Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba sharply criticized BJP's track record on crimes against women, citing past accusations against party members.
Lamba emphasized the need for accountability from top BJP leaders, questioning the sincerity of the 'Beti Bachao' slogan. She called for the immediate removal of Badoli and challenged why BJP remains silent or complicit in such matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Absence from Manipur Amidst Ethnic Strife
PM Modi refers to enhancement of allocation for 'Fasal Bima Yojana', says govt's first decision in New Year is dedicated to farmers.
PM Modi to Inaugurate New Delhi University Campuses
Odisha Gears Up for Development with PM Modi's Support
PM Modi's 11th Annual Chadar Offering at Ajmer Sharif Marks Spiritual Respect