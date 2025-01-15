Controversy Deepens: Congress Calls Out BJP on Serious Allegations

The Congress party intensified its attack on the BJP following an FIR against Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli for alleged gang rape. Congress leaders demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why the accused remains in his position despite the grave allegations.

The accusations involve Badoli and a singer, with claims by the complainant that they threatened and filmed the victim. Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba sharply criticized BJP's track record on crimes against women, citing past accusations against party members.

Lamba emphasized the need for accountability from top BJP leaders, questioning the sincerity of the 'Beti Bachao' slogan. She called for the immediate removal of Badoli and challenged why BJP remains silent or complicit in such matters.

