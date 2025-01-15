Global Political Shifts: Arrests, Diplomacy, and Alliances

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa has stated that the Palestinian Authority must govern Gaza after the ongoing conflict, as negotiations hint at an impending ceasefire.

In Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is visiting Poland to resolve a historical World War Two disagreement, while in the U.S., Senator Marco Rubio is set for easy confirmation as Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, South Korea witnesses a political upheaval with President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest. On a broader diplomatic front, negotiators in Qatar are close to finalizing a ceasefire in Gaza, amidst wider geopolitical debates, as President Joe Biden delivers his final Oval Office speech.

