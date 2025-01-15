Left Menu

Ceasefire Controversy: Hamas and Israel Clash Over Agreement Claims

Israel denied claims that Hamas agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposed by Qatari mediators. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office asserted that Hamas has not given its response to the proposal, contradicting reports of Palestinian militant group's approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:02 IST
Ceasefire Controversy: Hamas and Israel Clash Over Agreement Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent development, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a firm denial regarding reports that Hamas had accepted a Qatari-mediated ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

An official from Israel initially stated that the Palestinian militant group had approved the deal, a claim swiftly countered by Netanyahu's office.

The office clarified, 'Contrary to reports, the Hamas terror organisation has not yet returned its response to the deal,' maintaining that discussions are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025