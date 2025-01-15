Ceasefire Controversy: Hamas and Israel Clash Over Agreement Claims

In a recent development, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a firm denial regarding reports that Hamas had accepted a Qatari-mediated ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

An official from Israel initially stated that the Palestinian militant group had approved the deal, a claim swiftly countered by Netanyahu's office.

The office clarified, 'Contrary to reports, the Hamas terror organisation has not yet returned its response to the deal,' maintaining that discussions are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)