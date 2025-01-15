BJP Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for Delhi Polls

In a bid to reclaim its influence in the national capital, the BJP has announced a formidable roster of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The list prominently features Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several key Union Ministers.

Among those named are Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and a host of regional leaders, including seven chief ministers such as Yogi Adityanath. The party is strategically tapping into the sizeable Purvanchali vote bank with campaigners like Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

As the BJP ramps up its efforts to dethrone Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which has governed Delhi since 2015, party insiders hint at possible rallies by PM Modi and a series of addresses by Amit Shah, highlighting their earnest push for power.

(With inputs from agencies.)