Left Menu

BJP Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for Delhi Polls

The BJP has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly elections, featuring notable figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers. The party, out of power in Delhi since 1998, aims to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:20 IST
BJP Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for Delhi Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reclaim its influence in the national capital, the BJP has announced a formidable roster of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The list prominently features Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several key Union Ministers.

Among those named are Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and a host of regional leaders, including seven chief ministers such as Yogi Adityanath. The party is strategically tapping into the sizeable Purvanchali vote bank with campaigners like Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

As the BJP ramps up its efforts to dethrone Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which has governed Delhi since 2015, party insiders hint at possible rallies by PM Modi and a series of addresses by Amit Shah, highlighting their earnest push for power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025