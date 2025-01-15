Left Menu

Rifts and Alliances: Unveiling Political Dynamics Ahead of Delhi Polls

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticized the INDIA alliance, highlighting internal conflicts. Amidst political tension, both AAP and Congress contest separately in Delhi, with regional support dynamics playing a crucial role. Despite acknowledgment of division, leaders claim the alliance remains intact as Delhi assembly elections approach, shaping the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:13 IST
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are brewing within the INDIA alliance as Bharatiya Janata Party MP Praveen Khandelwal openly accused the coalition of being 'exposed.' He criticized the frictions between key figures, Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi, condemning what he perceives as a blame game overshadowing genuine political unity.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav weighed in, expressing his party's support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Congress in Delhi. Despite acknowledging the divide, Yadav insisted that the INDIA alliance remains on solid ground, with regional parties receiving backing in areas where they demonstrate strength.

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja admitted the division within the alliance post the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He pointed out the independent contesting of AAP, Congress, and Left parties in the Delhi elections, mirroring claims by several BJP leaders that the bloc lacks coherence and a shared mission.

As the Delhi assembly elections draw near, slated for February 5, political strategies are under scrutiny. The AAP, ruling party, declared candidates across all 70 seats, while the BJP named nominees for 59 constituencies. Meanwhile, Congress, reeling from past electoral defeats, continues its struggle for political resurgence in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

