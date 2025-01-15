Ceasefire Brokered in Gaza: A New Hope for Stability
A phased ceasefire deal has been negotiated in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. This agreement aims to bring stability to the region, with promises of hostage releases. Reactions from international leaders reflect hope for further progress towards a lasting peace solution.
Negotiators have successfully brokered a phased ceasefire agreement in the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the militant group Hamas. An official close to the discussions confirmed the development to Reuters, though a formal announcement is yet to be made.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed optimism about the agreement, particularly highlighting the impending release of hostages in the Middle East in a message posted on his Truth Social platform.
Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored the ceasefire deal's significance as a crucial step toward regional stability. Fidan also reiterated Turkey's commitment to ongoing efforts for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
