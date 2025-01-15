Ceasefire Brokered in Gaza: A New Hope for Stability

Negotiators have successfully brokered a phased ceasefire agreement in the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the militant group Hamas. An official close to the discussions confirmed the development to Reuters, though a formal announcement is yet to be made.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed optimism about the agreement, particularly highlighting the impending release of hostages in the Middle East in a message posted on his Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored the ceasefire deal's significance as a crucial step toward regional stability. Fidan also reiterated Turkey's commitment to ongoing efforts for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

