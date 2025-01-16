Trump's Nominees: Loyalty to Country, Not President, Takes Center Stage

In recent U.S. Senate hearings, Donald Trump's senior security nominees vowed to prioritize their duty to the nation above personal loyalty to the president-elect.

Nominees such as Pam Bondi for attorney general and John Ratcliffe for CIA director, appeared poised for confirmation amid concerns of increased partisan agendas.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, largely endorsed these selections, despite skepticism over political biases and nominees with contentious histories.

