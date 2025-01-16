Netanyahu Praises Trump for Hostage Deal Success

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed gratitude to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during a phone call on Wednesday. Netanyahu thanked Trump for successfully securing a hostages deal that reportedly ended the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families, according to a statement released by his office.

The statement also revealed that Netanyahu agreed to meet Trump soon in Washington, further cementing the relationship between the two leaders. Additionally, Netanyahu extended his thanks to U.S. President Joe Biden for his contributions to resolving the hostage situation.

These developments spotlight the collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Israeli leadership in addressing international concerns and humanitarian issues. As the leaders prepare to meet, the focus will likely remain on strengthening diplomatic ties and discussing future cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)