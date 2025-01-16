Left Menu

Senators Criticize USTR Over Secret Trade Talks

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators urged Trade Representative Katherine Tai to halt "secret negotiations" with Mexico, Canada, and Colombia, fearing these talks could weaken investor protections. USTR's discussions could reinterpret trade deal provisions like USMCA. Some Republicans and Democrats oppose weakening investment protections.

A coalition of American senators has raised alarm over purported secret negotiations conducted by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai with Mexico, Canada, and Colombia, urging a cessation of activity.

Led by Senate Finance Chairman Mike Crapo and Democrat Ron Wyden, the senators fear these talks may weaken investor protections within several trade deals during the final days of the Biden administration.

While USTR claims no secrecy surrounds the discussions—stating members of Congress have been consulted—concerns linger, especially regarding potential changes to how disputes under USMCA and other agreements are managed.

