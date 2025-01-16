Bipartisan Push for Gaza Ceasefire Highlights U.S. Mediation Efforts

In a rare show of bipartisan cooperation, administrations of Joe Biden and Donald Trump have made significant progress towards a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages, according to outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew. Speaking to Reuters, Lew highlighted the urgency both administrations brought to the matter.

The diplomatic effort comes in the wake of a bloody conflict initiated by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and Israel's subsequent military response. Despite differing approaches, Biden and Trump have worked alongside Egypt and Qatar mediators to reach a resolution.

As Lew prepares to hand over his ambassadorial role to Mike Huckabee, he reflects on the necessity of bipartisan support to foster peace in the region. He stressed the importance of maintaining U.S. alliances and the delicate balance of navigating Middle East politics.

