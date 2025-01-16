Left Menu

Bipartisan Push for Gaza Ceasefire Highlights U.S. Mediation Efforts

Jack Lew, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Israel, emphasized the importance of bipartisan U.S. efforts, led by Joe Biden and Donald Trump, to achieve a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release. The cooperation aims to ensure stability and progress in Middle East relations amidst ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:32 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a rare show of bipartisan cooperation, administrations of Joe Biden and Donald Trump have made significant progress towards a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages, according to outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew. Speaking to Reuters, Lew highlighted the urgency both administrations brought to the matter.

The diplomatic effort comes in the wake of a bloody conflict initiated by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and Israel's subsequent military response. Despite differing approaches, Biden and Trump have worked alongside Egypt and Qatar mediators to reach a resolution.

As Lew prepares to hand over his ambassadorial role to Mike Huckabee, he reflects on the necessity of bipartisan support to foster peace in the region. He stressed the importance of maintaining U.S. alliances and the delicate balance of navigating Middle East politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

