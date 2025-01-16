Thousands of protesters braved Seoul's icy January weather, waving South Korean and American flags to support the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of election-related conspiracy theories. This uproar reflects an ideological divide instigated by right-wing YouTube narratives portraying Yoon as a victim of political scheming.

The conflict reached a climax on December 3 with a controversial martial law declaration, leading to military encirclement of the legislature. This sparked a national debate on democracy, intensified by dramatic clashes between pro- and anti-Yoon factions under heavy police arrangements.

The political turmoil has seen Yoon's party's popularity rise, yet questions remain on whether confronting these conspiracy theories in rhetoric points to genuine belief or political maneuvering. As observers express concerns about potential impacts on future elections, both domestically and in international politics, Yoon's fate rests pending a Constitutional Court decision.

