Historic Political Breakthrough as PTI Meets Pakistan's Army Chief

In a significant development, senior leaders from Imran Khan's PTI party met with Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir. These meetings, alongside talks with the government, aimed to address ongoing political tensions. The PTI outlined their demands, including forming judicial commissions to investigate past protests.

In a major development in Pakistani politics, senior leadership from Imran Khan's party, PTI, has engaged in dialogue with the country's army chief, General Asim Munir.

This meeting represents a pivotal shift as the party seeks to address deep-seated political tensions and present its demands directly to the establishment.

The PTI's demands include setting up judicial commissions to probe previous protests, demonstrating a concerted effort to resolve ongoing disputes.

