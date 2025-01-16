Historic Political Breakthrough as PTI Meets Pakistan's Army Chief

In a major development in Pakistani politics, senior leadership from Imran Khan's party, PTI, has engaged in dialogue with the country's army chief, General Asim Munir.

This meeting represents a pivotal shift as the party seeks to address deep-seated political tensions and present its demands directly to the establishment.

The PTI's demands include setting up judicial commissions to probe previous protests, demonstrating a concerted effort to resolve ongoing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)