France to Host Pivotal Conference on Syrian Crisis

France is preparing to hold a significant conference on Syria in Paris, scheduled for February 13. This information was included in a statement from the French presidency on Thursday.

The announcement followed a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The leaders discussed ongoing developments in the Syrian crisis.

According to the statement, both heads of state emphasized their dedication to advocating for an equitable and inclusive political transition that upholds the rights of all Syrian citizens.

