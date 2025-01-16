Left Menu

France to Host Pivotal Conference on Syrian Crisis

France is set to host a conference on the Syrian situation in Paris on February 13. The announcement came after discussions between French President Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting the leaders' commitment to a fair political transition in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France is preparing to hold a significant conference on Syria in Paris, scheduled for February 13. This information was included in a statement from the French presidency on Thursday.

The announcement followed a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The leaders discussed ongoing developments in the Syrian crisis.

According to the statement, both heads of state emphasized their dedication to advocating for an equitable and inclusive political transition that upholds the rights of all Syrian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

