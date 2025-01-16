Left Menu

US Senators Push Back on TikTok Ban, Call for Extended Deadline

US senators have criticized the proposed ban on TikTok, urging an extension of the deadline for its parent company to divest its American operations. They claim the ban violates free speech and negatively impacts American users and businesses. A proposed law seeks to extend the divestment deadline by 270 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:24 IST
US Senators Push Back on TikTok Ban, Call for Extended Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heated debate, US senators are challenging the imminent ban on TikTok, arguing it infringes on free speech and adversely affects businesses and content creators. Lawmakers are advocating to extend the divestment deadline imposed on the platform's Chinese parent company, ByteDance Ltd.

To counteract potential threats, new bipartisan legislation suggests postponing the January 19 deadline by 270 days. This extension aims to provide Congress and the courts ample time to evaluate the implications of the ban and explore safer data protection laws.

Critics assert the rushed divestment could benefit political interests and undermine the platform's role in providing vital resources during emergencies. Meanwhile, TikTok's CEO, Shou Chew, is reported to attend Donald Trump's inauguration, showing the political entanglement of this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025