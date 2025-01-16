US Senators Push Back on TikTok Ban, Call for Extended Deadline
US senators have criticized the proposed ban on TikTok, urging an extension of the deadline for its parent company to divest its American operations. They claim the ban violates free speech and negatively impacts American users and businesses. A proposed law seeks to extend the divestment deadline by 270 days.
In a heated debate, US senators are challenging the imminent ban on TikTok, arguing it infringes on free speech and adversely affects businesses and content creators. Lawmakers are advocating to extend the divestment deadline imposed on the platform's Chinese parent company, ByteDance Ltd.
To counteract potential threats, new bipartisan legislation suggests postponing the January 19 deadline by 270 days. This extension aims to provide Congress and the courts ample time to evaluate the implications of the ban and explore safer data protection laws.
Critics assert the rushed divestment could benefit political interests and undermine the platform's role in providing vital resources during emergencies. Meanwhile, TikTok's CEO, Shou Chew, is reported to attend Donald Trump's inauguration, showing the political entanglement of this issue.
