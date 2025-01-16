Garland's Farewell: Upholding Justice Department Ideals Amid Political Pressure
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, soon stepping down, urges Justice Department employees to withstand biased criticism and uphold justice. Amid concerns about Trump's influence on the judiciary, Garland and Pam Bondi, the new nominee, stress the importance of maintaining the department's independence.
As Attorney General Merrick Garland prepares to depart, he urges Justice Department staff to remain steadfast despite biased criticism. In a farewell address, Garland emphasizes the importance of doing what's right for the nation, amidst concern over President-elect Trump's potential impact on the judiciary's independence.
Democratic fears rise as Trump, accused of political vendettas, readies to take office. Garland, reflecting on political pressure, highlights the sacrifices of Justice workers. Outgoing President Joe Biden appointed Garland, whose parting words focus on remembering the core reasons for their commitment to justice.
During Senate hearings for Pam Bondi, Trump's nominee for Attorney General, she's questioned on her commitment to impartiality. Promising to uphold the department's independence, Bondi denies intentions of politically motivated pursuits, despite past critiques of investigations into Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
