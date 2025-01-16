Left Menu

Ashley Moody to Replace Rubio, Strengthening GOP Hold in Senate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Ashley Moody to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate as he moves to become U.S. Secretary of State under President-elect Donald Trump. This appointment preserves the Republican majority and bolsters Trump's agenda in the upcoming administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:01 IST
In a significant political move, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed state Attorney General Ashley Moody to replace outgoing Senator Marco Rubio, who is poised to become the next U.S. Secretary of State in President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

Moody, a stalwart ally of DeSantis and a long-time Republican operative, is expected to be confirmed quickly, bolstering the GOP's slim Senate majority of 53-47. This majority is crucial as it is likely to ease the confirmation of other nominees key to Trump's cabinet.

Moody brings a robust resume, having served as Florida's Attorney General since 2019. Her tenure includes stints as a federal prosecutor and a state judge. She has used her platform to challenge President Joe Biden's policies on several issues, including labor rights and immigration. With her new Senate role, Moody pledges to push an 'America First' agenda, prioritizing reduced federal spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

