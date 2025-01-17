Frank McCourt's Bold Move: Reimagining TikTok's U.S. Landscape

Business tycoon Frank McCourt is considering keeping TikTok's current investors involved in his consortium's bid to acquire the U.S. operations of the popular Chinese-owned app. During an interview with Reuters, McCourt confirmed the formal offer to ByteDance, valuing TikTok without its algorithm at around $20 billion.

The offer remains independent of U.S. firms like General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, although McCourt expressed openness to maintaining investment from existing stakeholders, including founder Zhang Yiming, if approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Project Liberty, McCourt's firm, has developed solutions to address U.S. national security concerns, following calls from Congress for ByteDance to divest its TikTok ownership. The move could ensure TikTok's continued operations in the U.S. under President-elect Donald Trump's administration, pending a compliant deal.

