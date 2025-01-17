Schumer Appeals to Biden for 90-Day TikTok Deadline Extension

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has directly appealed to President Joe Biden, pressing for a 90-day extension on the deadline for the Chinese-owned ByteDance to divest its TikTok U.S. assets. This intervention intends to prevent an impending ban that could disrupt numerous American lives and livelihoods.

Schumer emphasized the need for additional time to secure an American buyer, underscoring the potential impact on millions of influencers who rely on the platform to engage with their vast networks of followers. The current deadline leaves little room for negotiation, Schumer argued.

A growing contingent of Senate Democrats is rallying behind this call to action, urging the President to halt the ban, which is slated to take effect this Sunday, to ensure stability and security for content creators and users alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)