Lawmakers Rally to Prevent TikTok Shutdown in the U.S.

Amid mounting pressure, a significant number of lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to delay a potential shutdown of TikTok in the United States, scheduled as early as Sunday.

Leading the charge, Democratic Senator Ed Markey and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer are calling for a 90-day extension for ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. assets, aiming to stave off a federal ban that could impact millions of American users and businesses.

Citing national security concerns, Congress had previously ordered the sale, but Biden's administration now faces increasing calls to reconsider the imminent deadline and prevent the platform from going dark.

