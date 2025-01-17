Left Menu

Lawmakers Rally to Prevent TikTok Shutdown in the U.S.

A growing number of lawmakers are urging President Biden to extend the deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. assets. They warn that a shutdown could harm millions of creators and businesses reliant on the app. With a federal ban looming, they seek a 90-day reprieve.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid mounting pressure, a significant number of lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to delay a potential shutdown of TikTok in the United States, scheduled as early as Sunday.

Leading the charge, Democratic Senator Ed Markey and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer are calling for a 90-day extension for ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. assets, aiming to stave off a federal ban that could impact millions of American users and businesses.

Citing national security concerns, Congress had previously ordered the sale, but Biden's administration now faces increasing calls to reconsider the imminent deadline and prevent the platform from going dark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

