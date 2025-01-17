Left Menu

Donald Trump's Complex Web: Business, Golf, and White House Return

Donald Trump's return to presidency brings a complex web of business relationships. While his team insists on his independence, his financial ventures raise potential conflicts. There are lingering civil judgments and expanding business interests, including golf courses, books, and a new social media platform.

Updated: 17-01-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:21 IST
Former President Donald Trump is poised to return to the White House, carrying with him an intricate array of business interests and financial involvements. These ties raise concerns over potential conflicts of interest throughout his anticipated second term. Trump's representatives assert he remains detached from profit-driven motives, focusing instead on national betterment.

Trump has amassed considerable income through his business ventures, notably his publishing company Winning Team Publishing, which has earned him over USD 11.6 million in royalties. Additionally, Trump's name is linked to various merchandise through licensing deals, a move critics argue contradicts his previous trade policies accusing countries like China of unfair practices.

Beyond his presidency, Trump also faces substantial civil judgments exceeding half a billion dollars, presenting a tougher challenge than previous criminal cases. His ownership of properties like the opulent Mar-a-Lago resort and multiple golf courses continues to fuel controversy regarding profiting from presidency.

